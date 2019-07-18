A two-vehicle crash on Monument Hill reported just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday is causing delays on southbound Interstate 25, authorities reported. Both southbound lanes of traffic were briefly shut down until about 5:50 p.m.
Delays are expected for southbound lanes of the interstate between County Line Road and CO 105 exits, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers have been advised to find other routes.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler initial reports indicate the two vehicles involved were a sedan and minivan. It is still unclear if anyone was injured and how badly, said Cutler.
I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 163 - County Line Road and Exit 161 - CO 105. Crash blocking right lane merge left expect delays use alternate route if possible— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 18, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.