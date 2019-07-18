i-25 cam.jpg
Caption +

Traffic camera footage shows southbound lanes crawling. Traffic camera footage courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation. 
Show MoreShow Less

A two-vehicle crash on Monument Hill reported just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday is causing delays on southbound Interstate 25, authorities reported. Both southbound lanes of traffic were briefly shut down until about 5:50 p.m.  

Lane of northbound I-25 closed Wednesday night at East Greenland Road for Gap work

Delays are expected for southbound lanes of the interstate between County Line Road and CO 105 exits, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers have been advised to find other routes. 

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler initial reports indicate the two vehicles involved were a sedan and minivan. It is still unclear if anyone was injured and how badly, said Cutler.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Forecast: 100 degrees likely in parts of Colorado, records threatened
Teen dies in rollover crash

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments