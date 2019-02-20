A historic arch welcoming people into Monument will be torn down Thursday after city officials determined it was "a danger to the public," said interim Town Manager Mike Foreman.
The large brown arch over Third Street features a covered wagon on either side of a sign with the words "HISTORIC MONUMENT."
"One of the things that we noticed was that when the wind blows, it starts swaying," Foreman said. "We thought that it was about a 2- to 3-inch sway, but actually it was about a 6-inch sway."
The town trustees voted Tuesday to tear it town, Foreman said. Third Street will be closed between Colorado 105 and Beacon Lite Road from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday while crews remove the arch.
It will be cut into pieces and preserved "just in case we want to use it in a park someday in the future," Foreman said. He didn't know how old the arch is.