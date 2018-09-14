estes park - google maps.jpg
Caption +

Mary's Lake Road in Estes Park (Google Maps) 
Show MoreShow Less

The Town of Estes Park will be featured on HGTV this weekend. 

The episode of "Mountain Life"  called Searching for a Perch in Estes Park, Colorado, airs Saturday at 9 p.m. 

According to the episode synopsis on HGTV.com

"A couple is ready to search for their dream mountain home in Estes Park, Colorado. They want a feeling of remoteness, yet proximity to town to enjoy fine dining. They both enjoy hiking and have recently taken up rock climbing, so being near a national park is imperative. They challenge their real estate agent to find them the perfect house with south-facing windows, an open floor plan, a naturally landscaped yard and a large kitchen."

The next episode in the serie will feature another Colorado town: Durango. 

Tags

Load comments