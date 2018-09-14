The Town of Estes Park will be featured on HGTV this weekend.
The episode of "Mountain Life" called Searching for a Perch in Estes Park, Colorado, airs Saturday at 9 p.m.
According to the episode synopsis on HGTV.com:
"A couple is ready to search for their dream mountain home in Estes Park, Colorado. They want a feeling of remoteness, yet proximity to town to enjoy fine dining. They both enjoy hiking and have recently taken up rock climbing, so being near a national park is imperative. They challenge their real estate agent to find them the perfect house with south-facing windows, an open floor plan, a naturally landscaped yard and a large kitchen."
The next episode in the serie will feature another Colorado town: Durango.