A town hall meeting on the Amara annexation is scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Springs City Hall in the council chambers.

Several Colorado Springs City Council members on Monday called for more time to consider a proposed water rule that could limit annexations during its meeting, while on the same day hearing the benefits of a 3,200-acre community in an area near Fountain that wants to join the city of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities is asking residents to send feedback on the proposed water rule to waterordinance@csu.org.

The water rule was introduced last week and would require Colorado Springs Utilities to have 130% of the water needed to serve existing demand and projected demand for land the city could annex. The calculation does not include demand from undeveloped property that has already been annexed.

If the water rule is adopted ahead of a vote on the 3,200-acre property, called Amara, it would prevent the property from coming into the city. The council did not make decisions on the water rule or the annexation.

City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum called for slowing down decisions on both issues because they are so closely tied. Other council members did not seem interested in impinging on projects in progress.

To help inform its decision on Amara, City Council on Monday heard the results of an economic impact analysis on the potential of building up to 9,388 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial space in an area near Fountain. The commercial space could include about 827,000 square feet of retail space and 272,000 square feet of office space and 900,000 square feet of light industrial space. The build-out could take until the 2040s.

