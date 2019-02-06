A regional organization wants to hear from local residents about sport shooting on public lands.
The Southern Shooting Partnership will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's regional office at 4255 Sinton Road in Colorado Springs, according to an El Paso County press release.
The partnership, which includes county governments and other agencies that manage public lands, is exploring additional sites for recreational shooting.
At a Dec. 7 meeting — the first in a "listening tour" — officials discussed a proposed 40-acre shooting range at the Ramah State Wildlife Area in the northeastern part of the county. For the remainder of the meeting series, the partnership plans to talk to sportsman groups, neighbors, outdoor enthusiasts and others about the growth of the sport, according to the release.
The partnership's members are Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service, El Paso County and five other county governments south of Denver.
Those who can't attend the upcoming meeting can complete a survey to provide input on the partnership's website at douglas.co.us/dcoutdoors/southern-shooting-partnership-ssp/.