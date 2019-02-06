884af8a102c0c4981d0ccf6b5c22a8bf (copy)
Caption +

Jim Munroe of Colorado Springs heads to the firing line at the shooting range along Rampart Ridge Road in Pike National Forest Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, 2000. (Gazette file photo)

 Kevin Kreck
Show MoreShow Less

A regional organization wants to hear from local residents about sport shooting on public lands. 

The Southern Shooting Partnership will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Friday at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's regional office at 4255 Sinton Road in Colorado Springs, according to an El Paso County press release.  

The partnership, which includes county governments and other agencies that manage public lands, is exploring additional sites for recreational shooting. 

Residents raise concerns about proposed shooting range at Ramah wildlife area

At a Dec. 7 meeting — the first in a "listening tour" — officials discussed a proposed 40-acre shooting range at the Ramah State Wildlife Area in the northeastern part of the county. For the remainder of the meeting series, the partnership plans to talk to sportsman groups, neighbors, outdoor enthusiasts and others about the growth of the sport, according to the release. 

The partnership's members are Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service, El Paso County and five other county governments south of Denver. 

Those who can't attend the upcoming meeting can complete a survey to provide input on the partnership's website at douglas.co.us/dcoutdoors/southern-shooting-partnership-ssp/.

Tags

County Government Reporter

Load comments