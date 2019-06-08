Peyton is open for business.
That was the message Saturday as the town celebrated its tiny downtown business district Saturday with vendors, activities and ribbon-cutting.
The small town, east of Colorado Springs on the side of U.S 24, attracted mostly farmers and railway workers from the Rock Island Railroad in the late 1800s. It was an agricultural hub for a time, with potatoes as the main crop early on. Businesses have come and gone, with some new ones sprouting up in recent years.
Terre Reeder, president of the nonprofit Peyton Junction Community, is working toward establishing Peyton as a historic site. It started as Mayfield, surveyed and platted on Christmas Day 1888. Residents petitioned for a post office but were refused because officials feared it would be confused with the post office in Mayfield, Calif. So the town's name was changed to Peyton, after George W. Peyton, an early settler.
Today the town has a population of just over 250, with veterans and ranchers making up many of the residents. The centerpiece is the Post Office.
The goal of the nonprofit's annual event is to bring awareness to the town and its maintenance; last year's event attracted more than 2,200. The hope isn't necessarily for the population to grow, but rather for more mom-and-pop shops to open up, Reeder said.
"The whole reason for it was to earn money toward our nonprofit to help the small businesses here, because it's hard," she said. "These are historic buildings; we don't want them to be disheveled."
A ribbon-cutting was held for a newly installed windmill at the front of the town. Now, it stands as a landmark, paid for by past events, said Reeder.
"It does have a sign on it now, and we'll add to it to get attention for these people who stuck their necks out to have a business in this rural community," said Reeder.
Reeder's hope is that not only will small-business owners help fill in the town, but people stopping along the way will recognize it for it's historic essence.
With the cost of living in Colorado Springs on the rise, Reeder has seen developments and residents start to spread east.
"Out here, they're looking for property and a place for their horses," said Reeder. "There are neighborhoods in which there's homeowners associations, but for the most part any property you buy out here you can live totally country. People are still buying these. I think they're getting tired of city living."