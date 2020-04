A semi recovery vehicle towing a larger truck through an intersection Friday night inadvertently snapped two utility lines, causing a power outage at nearby neighborhoods, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

The outage began about 7:40 p.m., when the truck drove under low-hanging power lines near Robinson Street and South 25th Street, and snapped the lines out of the poles, police said.

Century Link responded to repair the lines, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

