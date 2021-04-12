All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are open after a Monday morning crash earlier led to closures and traffic delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
All lanes of northbound I-25 were closed at mile marker 170, north of Greenland Road, around 6:30 a.m. after the crash. The highway reopened before 7:45 a.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that a tow truck driver lost control of a vehicle, resulting in a multi-car crash in the I-25 “gap” construction zone.
According to troopers, the tow truck was passing the Greenland exit (167) at 6:24 a.m. when the driver crashed into several nearby vehicles. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.
A spokesperson with state patrol said it’s still unclear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Click or tap here for traffic updates from CDOT.
I-25 NB: Road closed at MM 170. All lanes are blocked North of Greenland Rd due to a serious crash. Use alternate route. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/tutEKPpPeT— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2021