Visit Colorado Springs logo

The Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau rebranded this week, officially adopting the name Visit Colorado Springs.

The name change follows in the footsteps of other Colorado cities' marketing organizations, including Visit Denver and Visit Estes Park, in hopes of better articulating the industry-wide goal of driving tourism dollars into local communities.

The updated name has been a part of the bureau's strategic plan for several years, said Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO Doug Price.

The VisitCOS website and #VisitCOS hashtag have been used for more than eight years. The logo designed in 2011 will undergo minor changes. 

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments