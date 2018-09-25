The Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau rebranded this week, officially adopting the name Visit Colorado Springs.
The name change follows in the footsteps of other Colorado cities' marketing organizations, including Visit Denver and Visit Estes Park, in hopes of better articulating the industry-wide goal of driving tourism dollars into local communities.
The updated name has been a part of the bureau's strategic plan for several years, said Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO Doug Price.
The VisitCOS website and #VisitCOS hashtag have been used for more than eight years. The logo designed in 2011 will undergo minor changes.