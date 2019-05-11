A tortoise and a cat were killed in a house fire that sparked the night of May 5, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a news release.
Flames ignited about 6:40 p.m. at a single-story home at 2309 Revere Lane. Fire crews arrived to light to moderate brown smoke drifting out of the back of the house, which quickly escalated to heavy, hot, black smoke.
The homeowner had evacuated by the time the 40 firefighters arrived. She said her tortoise, two cats and one dog were trapped inside. Crews were able to rescue the dog and one cat. The other cat and the tortoise died.
Responders knocked down the fire in less than ten minutes, but the house is uninhabitable.
Because of extensive damage, investigators were not able to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.