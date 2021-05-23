A tornado watch has been issued for multiple Colorado Counties until 8 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms that could produce a tornado, according to Kathy Torgerson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.
“I think the threat window for Colorado Springs will be over by 2 to 3 p.m., Torgerson said. “This will be pushing eastward in Lincoln and Elbert counties during the afternoon.”
The tornado watch includes the following counties:
Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma.
If a tornado warning is issued, residents should seek shelter, Torgerson said.