east.jpg
Caption +

Southwest Pikes Peak Cam (Source: coloradosprings.gov)
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado Springs' warm Independence Day weather has turned stormy, but the area fireworks shows likely won't be affected.

Residents have posted tweets this afternoon about heavy hail north of Colorado Springs and in other areas. Reports also have been received of "ping pong ball"-sized hail 6 miles east to southeast of unincorporated Falcon, the National Weather Service tweets.

However, the Weather Service tweeted at 5 p.m. that the "severe threat is diminishing for El Paso County, especially the I-25 corridor."

El Paso County does remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., however. Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Denver and Boulder counties are among the 20 counties also under the watch.

Check back with gazette.com for more information.

Tags

Business writer, Colorado Springs Gazette

Load comments