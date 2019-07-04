Colorado Springs' warm Independence Day weather has turned stormy, but the area fireworks shows likely won't be affected.
Residents have posted tweets this afternoon about heavy hail north of Colorado Springs and in other areas. Reports also have been received of "ping pong ball"-sized hail 6 miles east to southeast of unincorporated Falcon, the National Weather Service tweets.
4:15 PM: We have reports of ping pong ball size hail 6 miles east southeast of Falcon. The storm is moving NE towards Peyton and Calhan. This is a dangerous storm. Take shelter now! #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 4, 2019
Take a look at the hail that came down just west of I-25 in Monument this afternoon (3:30). Storms are moving east, so I think we will be OK for fireworks tonight! pic.twitter.com/i22Gp2bZw3— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 4, 2019
@CReppWx #cowx #monument just now, in Monument Colorado near Dirty Woman Park pic.twitter.com/dzzAPBAl6N— Peter Tebault (@petertebault) July 4, 2019
However, the Weather Service tweeted at 5 p.m. that the "severe threat is diminishing for El Paso County, especially the I-25 corridor."
El Paso County does remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., however. Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Denver and Boulder counties are among the 20 counties also under the watch.
