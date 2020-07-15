Colorado Springs and El Paso County are expected to see severe weather Wednesday afternoon with thunderstorms, strong wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall followed by flash flooding.
4:20 p.m. UPDATE
A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for El Paso County until 4:58 p.m.
Also, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southern El Paso County - including Fountain, Security and Widefield - and Teller County effective until 6:45 p.m. and the areas of Black Forest, Pikeview, and Falcon until 6:15 p.m.
3:53 p.m. UPDATE
A severe thunderstorm is moving through southern El Paso County and northwestern Pueblo County and a thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 3:45 p.m., according to the weather service.
What’s the weather like in your neighborhood? #cowx pic.twitter.com/1dFzMI2sxe— The Gazette (@csgazette) July 15, 2020
Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-inch size hail are possible.
Locations impacted include southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Widefield, Security, Hanover, Truckton, Yoder, Schriever Air Force Base and Rush along with parts of Teller County, according to the National Weather Service.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding.
The weather service warns this is "a dangerous and life-threatening situation" and advises to not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Flash Flood Warning including Security CO, Fountain CO until 5:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/sNZhdfKa1G— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Fountain CO until 3:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/ZXDjtFv2d2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2020
Severe weather potential returns for this afternoon and evening, so be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/iCdzJLdd8p— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2020
Forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday predictions are more of the same with a 50% chance of afternoon storms, although temperatures are forecast to bump up to 91 degrees and back down to 60 degrees that night.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep up throughout the week, although a bit more scattered, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s, and evening temperatures around 60 degrees.
Colorado Springs average rainfall during July in normally 2.84 inches. So far, the city total is .83 inches for July. During Tuesday's storms Colorado Springs reached a total of .18 inches of rainfall with some areas around El Paso county, such as three miles northwest of downtown Colorado Springs getting as much as 1.04 inches of rain.