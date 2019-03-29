A tornado touched down in northeastern El Paso County late Friday afternoon,  according to Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV.  

Bledsoe said it was reported between Falcon and Peyton.

Pea-sized hail was also reported in the area. 

The weather service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the northeast part of the county that expired at 4:30 p.m. Those in the area were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Rain and possible snow Friday, colder weekend weather

Meteorologists expect 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall in Falcon Friday night with winds blowing at about 20 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

