A tornado touched down in northeastern El Paso County late Friday afternoon, according to Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV.
Stacey Aigner with great video of the tornado that touched down between Falcon and Peyton this afternoon... Still no reports of damage, but we are efforting #cowx pic.twitter.com/0F7f9umIm3— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) March 29, 2019
Bledsoe said it was reported between Falcon and Peyton.
Tornado touched down around 4:15 PM between Falcon and Peyton. Video courtesy of Jessica Upton #cowx pic.twitter.com/y8UohPoBSO— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) March 29, 2019
Pea-sized hail was also reported in the area.
The weather service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the northeast part of the county that expired at 4:30 p.m. Those in the area were advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Meteorologists expect 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall in Falcon Friday night with winds blowing at about 20 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.