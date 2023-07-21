While portions of the Colorado Springs area was experiencing heavy rain, hail and flooding on Thursday, the slopes of Pikes Peak experience extreme weather of its own — a possible tornado.

Gazette media partner KKTV's weather service reports that its Doppler radar picked up rotating weather movement passing over the Pikes Peak Hwy, south of the Crystal Creek Reservoir around 2 p.m.

A KKTV viewer also provided photos from the area, indicating a scattering of fallen trees that indicate, if not a tornado, at least a very powerful localized storm event.

The National Weather Service tweeted that a "damage survey team will head out (July 21) to investigate and confirm if a tornado had touched down in the region given reports of damage."