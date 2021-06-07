A tornado damaged several structures Monday near Platteville, less than an hour from Denver, the Platteville Gilcrest Fire District said in a news release.
The tornado, which touched down near county roads 26 and 19, traveled northward toward Fort Saint Vrain Generating Station near county roads 21 and 34, according to the fire district.
At least six potentially damaged or destroyed structures had been identified as of Monday evening, the release stated, adding that damage assessments would continue into Tuesday morning.
No injuries had been reported as of Monday evening, but there were reports of livestock lost, according to the district.
County Road 21 between Highway 66 and County Road 32.5 are closed until further notice, the release stated.