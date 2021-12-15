Wind speeds hit a high of 107 mph in Colorado Wednesday as hurricane-force winds swept across the Front Range, the National Weather Service said.

The high-powered winds wreaked havoc, overturning over semi trailers and knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

The weather service tracked the peak speed of 107 mph in Lamar on the far eastern plains of the state.

Closer to the mountains winds whipped up to 100 mph near the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs, the agency said.

Just east of Pueblo speeds hit 89 mph while Denver International Airport saw speeds up to 60 mph.

Boulder tracked 74 mph winds.

Here's a list of some of peak winds speeds around southern Colorado as of 12:20 p.m.: