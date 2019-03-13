In true Colorado style, Wednesday’s major storm surpassed initial predictions, upgrading from blizzard to full-on snow hurricane. Here are a few of the top wind speeds, according to the National Weather Service.
97 mph - Colorado Springs Airport
92 mph - 4 miles south of Glen Haven
75 mph - 2 miles south-southeast of Denver International Airport
63 mph - Nunn
59 mph - 2 miles southeast of Federal Heights
58 mph - 2 miles west of Keenesburg
57 mph - 12 miles east-southeast of Arapahoe Park
57 mph - 3 miles north-northwest of Lochbuie
55 mph - 4 miles east-northeast of Loveland