In true Colorado style, Wednesday’s major storm surpassed initial predictions, upgrading from blizzard to full-on snow hurricane. Here are a few of the top wind speeds, according to the National Weather Service.

97 mph - Colorado Springs Airport

92 mph - 4 miles south of Glen Haven

75 mph - 2 miles south-southeast of Denver International Airport

63 mph - Nunn

59 mph - 2 miles southeast of Federal Heights

58 mph - 2 miles west of Keenesburg

57 mph - 12 miles east-southeast of Arapahoe Park

57 mph - 3 miles north-northwest of Lochbuie

55 mph - 4 miles east-northeast of Loveland

