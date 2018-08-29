The Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival weekend in Colorado Springs kicks off Saturday, and as you would expect, hot air balloons are certain to be the star of the show. That doesn't mean the only thing to do at Memorial Park is stare up at the sky. There are a myriad of other activities to enjoy. Here are our five favorites:
1) Earn prizes for your keen eye
The Gazette has teamed up with Mike's Camera for a photo contest. Submit your favorite photo for a chance to be one of 10 selected winners. You could win a $50 gift card, a balloon ride, or maybe the grand prize of a Nikon D5600 Digital SLR camera with an 18-55 VR Lens. That's a lot of numbers and letters, so it must be expensive. You can enter your picture right here to enter.
2) Enjoy some music
Two different local bands will be playing over the weekend to keep the mood fun and easy. Suga Bear and the Show Time Band, which plays dance music with an R&B, funk and Motown vibe, will be performing at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Martini Shot, a seven piece, horn-centric, pop/rock cover band, plays at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
3) Gorge on donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is hosting a donut eating contest for kids (ages 5-13) and adults (ages 14 and up) on Saturday and Sunday. Walk-up registration begins at 7 a.m. on both days, the entry fee is $10. Participants have two minutes to consume as many donuts as possible. Prizes will be given to the top three finishers.
4) Watch the wood chips fly
Wood carving chainsaw competitions and auctions will be held throughout Labor Day Lift Off's three days. Swing by to check out how seven different pros create birds, bears, mermaids and other creations from their imaginations.
5) Go jump in a lake
Colorado Springs based UpaDowna, a local outdoor adventure non-profit, will be located on the north end of Prospect Lake from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday providing stand up paddle boards for rent. Prices start at $10. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting sessions on the lake. A 75 minute yoga session is $35 per person, with session times running Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.).