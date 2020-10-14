The superintendent at Colorado Springs School District 11 was in quarantine Wednesday, as another district announced a shift to online learning at three schools due to COVID-19 concerns.
Michael Thomas appeared virtually at the District 11 board of education meeting, while a majority of board members appeared in person. He referenced a last-minute change in plans regarding the meeting made due to a concern for safety.
Thomas is quarantining out of “an abundance of caution,” district spokeswoman Devra Ashby told The Gazette via email, and is not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. She said she could not comment further.
The district has so far seen 28 cases of the virus, according to data posted to its website.
Meanwhile, three schools in Academy District 20 switched to online learning this week.
Prairie Hills Elementary, Foothills Elementary and Pine Creek High School plan to return to in-person learning on Oct. 26, 28 and 26, respectively, after reporting new COVID-19 infections.
Prairie Hills has one positive COVID-19 case, with six isolated students and one isolated staff member, as well as 73 students in quarantine, and 21 teachers and staff in quarantine, according to district data.
Foothills Elementary has no positive cases but nine students in isolation and one staff member in isolation, as well as 137 students in quarantine, and 42 teachers and staff in quarantine, according to district data.
Pine Creek High School has four positive COVID-19 cases, four students in isolation, one staff member in isolation, as well as 256 students in quarantine, and 25 teachers and staff in quarantine, according to district data.
The district has so far seen 26 positive cases and has 1,138 people in quarantine, or nearly 4% of students and staff. To date, it has had 4,019 students and staff in quarantine or isolation, according to data available on its website.
Prairie Hills has one positive case, with six isolated students and one isolated staffer, as well as 73 students in quarantine, and 21 teachers and staff in quarantine.