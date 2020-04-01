The top judge in El Paso and Teller counties on Wednesday canceled all jury summonses in both counties through April 17 amid deepening restrictions to reduce risks from coronavirus.
“I find that there is no way to hold a jury trial in either the El Paso County Courthouse or the Teller County Courthouse without unreasonably exposing jurors, parties, witnesses, attorneys, and court staff to the dangers of COVID-19 during that time frame,” 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain said in the order.
The move extends an order by two weeks that had canceled jury trials in Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek through Friday. Defendants still must appear for scheduled hearings so judges can determine next steps.
The postponements are expected to add to scheduling woes in the El Paso County courts, already the busiest in the state for criminal filings. The delay may also sharpen questions over some defendants’ right to a trial within six months of being arraigned.
If Colorado’s speedy trial law is violated without good case, it directs that all charges “shall be” dismissed and cannot be refiled.
Although felony cases may be postponed under “exceptional circumstances,” there is no such provision under the law for misdemeanors, leaving them in jeopardy of being dismissed, experts say.
“It’s inevitable that the trial dockets are going to be overwhelmed when all the restrictions are lifted,” said Tom Raynes, executive director of the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council. “Some cases are going to be ‘pled’ that we otherwise would have wanted to take to trial,” he added, referring to plea bargains.
Judge Bain’s order comes a day after an unidentified prosecutor in Colorado Springs tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A public defender who tested positive on March 23 has since recovered.
The El Paso County jury commissioner’s office received more than of 50 phone calls from people expressing “extreme anxiety and anger at the thought of having to come to the courthouse to fulfill their jury duty obligations,” Bain wrote.
The chief judge also implemented new safety protocols for when jury trials resume.
Social distancing of at least 6 feet must be observed during jury selection, trials and deliberations. That order applies to attorneys, witnesses, defendants, the public and staff members, including court reporters.
Bain said he consulted with El Paso County Deputy Medical Director Dr. Leon Kelly, also the county coroner, in crafting recommendations for extensive cleaning of courtrooms while trials are in session.
That includes cleaning all surfaces during lunch breaks and each courtroom at the end of the day.
Microphones should be disinfected between witnesses, and gloves provided to jurors when they are asked to handle evidence.
The order didn’t specify how many trials would face delay from the closure.