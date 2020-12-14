The El Paso and Teller county courthouses will remain closed to the public through early February for all but emergency needs, the region’s top judge said Monday in extending for one month a previous closure order.
The order from 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain cites the “high and ongoing COVID-19 incidence and positivity rates” in both counties. The pandemic closure began Nov. 25.
No new jury trials will be held until Feb. 8. The order does not affect the ongoing trial of a man accused of double murder in the March 2017 killings of Coronado High School students Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Cano-Partida, 16. The case against Marco Garcia-Bravo is expected to conclude late this month.
Public safety matters — petitions for protective orders, emergency child custody and certain proceedings for young people accused of crimes, among other issues — will continue to be heard. Most other hearings will be held by telephone or via videolink by Webex, the state’s virtual court system.
The clerk’s offices in Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approved public-safety issues.
Trials were shut down for several months in El Paso and Teller counties beginning in March during the coronavirus’ initial spread through Colorado. They resumed on a limited basis, and with a long list of precautions, in June.
The threat of COVID-19 has proved a challenge to court business, leading to a two-week closure of the El Paso County courthouse in August and repeatedly threatening to derail Garcia-Bravo's trial.