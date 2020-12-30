The year 2020 provided an abundance of news that will long be remembered, from the COVID-19 pandemic to elections, protests, wildfires and beyond. Here's a look back at some of the top-read stories in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region at gazette.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic
There have been nearly 330,000 cases and more than 3,800 deaths due to the coronavirus. A few key moments:
- Gov. Polis tells superintendents that Colorado schools should prepare for possibility of not opening in the fall
- Polis puts Colorado on lockdown in response to pandemic
Protests
After two days and nights of rage in cities across America, more than 1,000 people marched in Colorado Springs to protest the death of a Black man, George Floyd, who cried he couldn't breathe as a white police officer in Minneapolis kept a knee on his neck.
As in other cities, what began peacefully during the day with little uniformed police presence, beginning with a gathering in the afternoon at City Hall and later at Acacia Park, turned confrontational at night. Read more here.
The Gannon Stauch case
Letecia Stauch remains held in the El Paso County jail, accused in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, who went missing in late January. Letecia Stauch is due in court Jan. 19, 2021, for a hearing expected to focus on a competency evaluation meant to assess whether she is mentally fit to be prosecuted. Her first assessment by state mental health experts concluded she was mentally fit for trial. The case against her remains on hold pending a judge’s determination, however. Read more here.
Colorado wildfires
Three of the largest wildfires to ever ravage Colorado soil erupted during 2020, burning more than 500,000 acres of land. The Cameron Peak fire, East Troublesome fire and Pine Gulch fire were fueled by a year of drought and record high temperatures along with forests filled with beetle kill and dry vegetation. The state's three biggest wildfires weren't the only ones to burn up swaths of forest and brush. The Grizzly Creek fire, which burned outside Glenwood Springs, and the CalWood fire, which burned outside Boulder, proved to be costly and damaging. Read more here.
Drone mystery
The mysterious drone swarms spotted over Colorado that have vexed the governor, law enforcement and residents might not be so mysterious after all.
While no one has taken responsibility, and even the Federal Aviation Administration has claimed ignorance, the answer could be a secretive Air Force program intended to keep prying eyes away from nuclear missile silos. Read more here.
14ers in heels
In August, the 22-year-old Erin Ton climbed her 57th 14er. A feat any seasoned hiker could marvel at. But Ton took it one step further. She completed many of the hikes wearing a pair of strappy black high heels. "When asked why she would even attempt this Ton says, “It’s more like, why not?” Read more here.
In-N-Out arrives in Colorado Springs
In-N-Out Burger, the uberpopular fast-food chain that announced three years ago it would expand to Colorado, opened its first restaurant in the state on a late-November Friday morning on Colorado Springs' north side, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the Victory Ridge development.
It became the 359th restaurant for the 72-year-old chain and Colorado became its seventh state. Read more here.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opens
Designers of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs consulted with past Olympic athletes to make the 60,000-foot, 13-gallery museum as packed with as much information and hands-on opportunities as possible. The museum opened July 30. Read more here.
Rising home prices
A new report shows Colorado Springs home prices remain among the nation’s most expensive, which some local real estate agents worry is hurting the city’s reputation as an affordable place to live. The median price of single-family homes that sold in Colorado Springs during the fourth quarter of 2019 rose to $322,200, a 5% increase over the same quarter a year earlier, according to a National Association of Realtors report. Read more here.
Amazon makes investment in city
Securing its future in the city, Amazon has bought land at the Colorado Springs Airport where it will build a 4-million-square-foot distribution and sorting center, a commercial project that will be one of the city’s biggest ever and one that could propel additional development at the airport’s business park. Read more here.
ALSO
Space Command optimism
It was a year of firsts and cautious optimism best summed up by the U.S. Air Force’s announcement in May that for the next six years Colorado Springs will be the "provisional" home of U.S. Space Command under a plan announced by Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn. Read more here.
Southwest ready for takeoff
Southwest Airlines announced in October it will expand service to the Colorado Springs Airport, ending decades of courting by city officials to bring the nation's largest carrier to southern Colorado. The first flights are scheduled in March. Read more here.
Elections
El Paso County crushed previous voter turnout records when 84.3% of active voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Read more here.
Death of Don Ward
In a loss that stunned colleagues and viewers alike, KKTV news anchor Don Ward, 55, died in August. Ward died while hiking Mount Cameron in Park County. Read more here.