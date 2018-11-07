President Trump on Wednesday said he didn’t feel too badly about Republicans like Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman who lost their races Tuesday after failing to embrace him.
Trump said candidates like Andy Barr in Kentucky and Pete Stauber in Minnesota did well after embracing Trump’s policies. But he said candidates who said “let’s stay away” didn’t do nearly as well.
“I’m not sure if I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it,” Trump said as he rattled off some of the names.
“Carlos Curbelo, Mike Coffman. Too bad, Mike,” Trump said, referring to lawmakers who lost in Florida and Colorado.
“Mia Love,” he said of the Republican from Utah who appeared to be on the verge of losing her seat. “I saw Mia Love, she called all the time to help her with a hostage situation. Being held hostage in Venezuela.”
“But Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost,” Trump said. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”
“And Barbara Comstock was another one,” he said of another GOP loss in Virginia. “I mean, I think she could have won that race, but she didn’t want to have any embrace. For that, I don’t blame her.”
“But she lost, substantially lost,” he said.
“Peter Roskam didn’t want the embrace,” he said of a Republican from Illinois who is expected to lose. “Erik Paulsen didn’t want the embrace,” he added of a Minnesota race that’s expected to go to the Democrats.
Trump also named Bob Hugin in New Jersey and John Faso in New York as other examples of Republicans who look like they’re about to lose because they didn’t embrace him.