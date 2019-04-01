Tom Brokaw
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, journalist Tom Brokaw is introduced before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Tom Brokaw, America’s straight-laced newscaster for the past half-century, is medical marijuana’s latest advocate.

The 79-year-old NBC correspondent and former anchor is in remission from multiple myeloma, but says that the pain has been so “excruciating,” he’s resorted to an alternative pain fix embraced by a growing number of cancer patients.

“I’m now on medical marijuana,” Brokaw reveals in a video released Tuesday on SurvivorNet, a cancer information site. Brokaw is a resident of Florida, one of the 33 states that allow medical marijuana.

