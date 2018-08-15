DENVER • Tolls on the planned Interstate 25 “Gap” Express Lanes between Monument and Castle Rock could be the lowest in the state and among the cheapest in the country, the Colorado Department of Transportation said on Wednesday.

A traffic and revenue study commissioned by the agency’s High-Performance Transportation Enterprise recommended a rate of about 15 cents per mile — around $2.25 per one-way trip. That is expected to cover the cost of operating and maintaining the lanes, maximize the number of drivers using the toll lane and reduce traffic in all lanes.

Maximum per-mile toll rates vary widely on Express Lanes across the country. Drivers can pay up to $4 per mile on I-66 in the Washington, D.C., area. On Utah’s I-15 Express Lanes in the Salt Lake City area, the maximum is just 10 cents a mile.

The I-70 Mountain Express Lane on the eastbound side of the highway from Empire Junction to Idaho Springs costs a maximum of 60 cents per mile. On U.S. 36 between Denver and Boulder, Express Lane drivers pay up to 63 cents per mile. During peak hours, as much as 24 percent of the traffic on U.S. 36 is in the toll lanes, according to CDOT.

The nearly 500-page study, presented Wednesday to the HPTE’s Board of Directors, is the first indication of what the controversial Express Lanes might cost to drive the roughly 18-mile Gap.

Construction is set to begin early next month to add a pair of toll lanes to the Gap, widening it from two to three lanes in each direction. The HPTE board will ultimately vote to set the tolls on the Gap, as it does for Express Lanes on U.S. 36 and other toll roads in the state. But the vote won’t come until about a month before the toll lanes are operational, said Nick Farber, head of innovative project delivery for the HPTE.

The new lanes are likely to open in 2021, although the infrastructure will have to be tested for about two to six months before the state starts collecting tolls, according to CDOT spokeswoman Tamara Rollison.

Colorado Springs-area residents have voiced widespread opposition to the Express Lanes, which they say will result in a quicker and safer trip only for those who pay the toll. Critics have also called tolls double taxation because local governments, including El Paso and Douglas counties, are helping to pay for the $350 million widening.

But a survey of more than 3,500 people who had recently driven all or some of the stretch of I-25 from Monument to Centennial found that most respondents did not oppose the project, according to the study. Of those surveyed, 26 percent “strongly favored” the project, 27 percent “somewhat favored” the project, and 19 percent were “neutral.”

“It’s reinforcement that people value what those managed lanes provide,” said state Transportation Commissioner Rocky Scott, who serves on the HPTE board and represents El Paso County on the commission.

Farber said the study also supported CDOT’s repeated assertion that the toll lanes will reduce traffic in all lanes of the highway.

However, according to the study, the project isn’t expected to result in “significant time savings” for drivers until well into the future.

The report shows that, in 2022, the Express Lanes could save Gap drivers an average of about 2 minutes per trip during peak traffic hours. By 2040, that average time-savings could increase to about 17 minutes during certain busy traffic hours.

A comparison of data collected before and after the U.S. 36 Express Lanes were built shows that travel speeds in all lanes have improved by 20 percent to 29 percent.

That amounts to a time-savings of about 10 minutes during rush-hour traffic, says HPTE Director David Spector.

“The bottom line is, they (Express Lanes) work for everyone,” Spector said. “It’s been a really useful tool to help manage growth and congestion and still give folks a reliable travel time to get where they’re going.”

He said that there was a lot of pushback initially when the Express Lanes were proposed for U.S. 36, but critics have since warmed to the tolls because they work.

The number of managed lanes across the country has doubled in the past five years, said Spector. He added that there are about 20 such projects in some stage of development or pre-construction across the country, and nearly a dozen states use the model.

Additional toll lanes are also being constructed on stretches of highway in the Denver area and on Interstate 25 from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

Drivers will have the option to drive in the toll lanes on only half of the stretch for about half the price. The Gap Express Lanes will be broken into a northern and southern segment on each side of the highway, with the northern segment costing $1.20 and the southern segment costing $1.05. Drivers traveling south would be able to access the Express Lanes after West Plum Creek Parkway and after Spruce Mountain Road. Drivers traveling north would be able to access the toll lanes after Colorado 105 and after Greenland Road.

The HPTE staff will draft a toll rate proposal and present it to the board three to six months before the Express Lanes are operational, Farber said. CDOT will then do some public outreach, including public meetings and telephone town halls, to provide information about the proposed rates and how drivers will use the Express Lanes.

After the board votes to set the initial rates, the HPTE staff will make a recommendation to the board about whether rates need to be adjusted on an annual basis. As traffic on the highway increases in years to come, the board may opt to switch to a model where the toll rate increases depending on the time of day and the traffic on the road, Farber said.

The HPTE is a division of CDOT governed by a seven-member board of directors, which includes three members appointed by the governor and four state transportation commissioners.

To use the Express Lanes in Colorado, drivers need to buy a pass. Those who take the toll lanes without a pass are billed and charged an additional fee via their license plate number; a bill is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Vehicles with three or more people can use Express Lanes for free if the driver purchases a “transponder” device, which attaches to the inside of a windshield so it can be read electronically.

Read the study here.