The 19-month-old who died in a crash Monday on Interstate 25 has been identified as Julian Alderete, the El Paso County Coroners Office said.
The boy was restrained in a rear-facing car seat as required by state law, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash involving three vehicles happened about 4 p.m. on northbound I-25 at the South Academy Boulevard exit, troopers said.
According to the patrol, 23-year-old Jasmine Alderete attempted to pass a Chevy pickup on the right side. Her Subaru collided with the truck when she attempted to get back into the lane.
The Subaru struck a second truck, a Toyota Tundra, after spinning across the interstate median.
Jasmine Alderete was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her relationship to Julian was not released.