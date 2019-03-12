A toddler was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Monday on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The collision was reported about 3:50 p.m. near South Academy Boulevard, Trooper Josh Lewis of the state patrol said. It began in the northbound lanes but crossed the median into the southbound lanes.
At least three other people were taken to a hospital.
A 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2015 Subaru WRX were traveling northbound on I-25 in the left lane with the Chevy Tahoe ahead of the Subaru, according to a state patrol news release. The Subaru used the right lane in an attempt to pass the Tahoe. When the Subaru attempted to change lanes from the right lane to the left lane, the left rear of the Subaru and the right front of the Tahoe collided, causing the Subaru to begin rotating counter-clockwise. The Chevrolet Tahoe was driven to a controlled stop on the left northbound shoulder.
The Subaru continued rotating, traveled off the western road edge, and crossed the center median. The Subaru entered the left southbound lane, where it was struck by a southbound 2014 Toyota Tundra. After impact, the Toyota rotated counter-clockwise and entered the center median, where it overturned and came to rest on its right side. The rear of the Subaru traveled atop a guardrail and the vehicle came to rest partially on its wheels.
The driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Jasmine Alderete of Colorado Springs, was wearing her seatbelt, but suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A 19-month-old child was properly restrained in a rear facing child seat, but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the Chevrolet, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Osman of Colorado Springs, was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured during the crash.
The Toyota’s driver, 38-year-old Claudia Roper, and the passenger, 17-year-old Daniel Roper, were both wearing their seatbelts. Daniel Roper suffered minor injuries, while Claudia Roper suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The state patrol shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of I-25 near the wreck Monday evening.
"I-25 at south end of Colorado Springs is a parking lot," Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted at 4:36 p.m. "Have patience. Even the alternate routes are moving slowly."