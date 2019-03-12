A 19-month-old child was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash was reported about 3:50 p.m. near South Academy Boulevard, CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. The initial collision occurred in the northbound lanes, with one of the vehicles crossing the median into southbound traffic.
At least three people were taken to a hospital.
According to a CSP news release, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2015 Subaru WRX were traveling north on I-25 in the left lane with the Tahoe ahead of the Subaru. Troopers said the Subaru was passing the Tahoe on the right, but when it returned to the left lane it collided with the Tahoe.
The Tahoe was able to stop, but the Subaru went into a spin and crossed the center median, striking a southbound 2014 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra was forced into a spin and rolled into the median and the Subaru came to rest on a guardrail, the CSP release said.
The driver of the Subaru, identified by CSP as 23-year-old Jasmine Alderete of Colorado Springs, was wearing a seat belt but was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. A 19-month-old child in the Subaru was properly restrained in a child seat, but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Osman of Colorado Springs, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the CSP release said. The Tundra driver, 38-year-old Claudia Roper, and her passenger, 17-year-old Daniel Roper, were both wearing seat belts. Daniel Roper suffered minor injuries, while Claudia Roper was seriously injured, the patrol said. The Ropers were transported to a local hospital.
Troopers shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of I-25 during their investigation.