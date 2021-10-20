Above average temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity forecast in Colorado Springs means fire danger is likely to rise this weekend.

While fire weather watch alerts and red flag warnings are not imminent for Colorado Springs, Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said residents should still use caution.

"It (fire danger) is certainly occurring during the month of October," Cohen said.

Cohen cited a seasonal shift in jet stream winds and above average temperatures as culprits for the risky fire weather.

Strong breezes are expected to increase during the weekend to 15 mph with peak gusts forecast to blow through Tuesday at 30 mph, the agency said.

There are no signs of rain or snow in Colorado Spring's forecast in the upcoming days. By this time last year, Colorado Springs was already a month past the season's first snow.

Temperatures in Colorado Spring this week could hit 69 degrees Thursday and jump to 72 degrees Friday and Saturday then drop back to 69 degrees Sunday. Those predictions are between 6 and 10 degrees above the average temperatures for Oct. 21 through 24, data from the agency showed.

Less than two weeks ago on a day when a red flag warnings was issued for the region, firefighters from several El Paso County agencies quashed a house fire near Peyton that spread into wildland areas.

Peyton's fire chief told The Gazette that the large response from fire agencies is what prevented the 24 acre fire from getting out of hand despite the area's parched grass and vegetation.

Burn restrictions enacted during September for Colorado Springs and El Paso County persist.

Fire danger could continue to worsen into next week with Tuesday anticipated to be particularly risky, Cohen said. He warned that it was too far out to make definitive predictions but that the agency would continue to monitor the situation.

Visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov for more weather predictions.