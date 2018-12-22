There is a new hit on Broadway yet it is not a musical like "Hamilton" or "Lion King." It is serious theater about prejudice, racial inequality, and the aspirational ideals of the American republic, such as the rule of law.
Pulitzer Prize-winner Harper Lee, before she died in 2016, agreed to sell the rights to her novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1960) to producers who hired screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, well known for his "West Wing" television show as well as "Money Ball" and "Social Network."
The play opened recently at New York City’s Sam Shubert Theatre , on West 44th Street, to rave reviews. It will probably have a long run because the parable of Scout, Jem and Atticus Finch in fictional Maycomb, Ala., is a cherished and widely read story. The novel has sold nearly 50 million copies and is read by most 10th-graders in American literature. The Oscar-winning film (1962), starring Gregory Peck, remains a well-watched classic.
This play will encourage many people to reread this novel, as one of us did this week. "Mockingbird" and Sorkin’s revised version will remain timely as long as bigotry and injustice persist.
In Atticus Finch, Harper Lee gave us one of the finest fathers and most memorable public defenders in American literature. Lee’s fictionalized dad, a lot like her own dad, was a 50-year-old widower who practiced law and represented his county in the Alabama Legislature. Finch is a man of decency and a local icon of civic and stoic rectitude. Most people, he instructs his son and daughter, are nice people, especially when you come to know them. You never really understand a person, he says, until you make the effort to consider things from their point of view.
Finch was Mr. Rogers before there was a Mr. Rogers.
The challenge in this story of a small racially segregated rural community is that racial prejudice is pronounced. It is set in 1935, two decades before the Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education would prohibit segregation in public schools.
Lee’s "Mockingbird" Finch is not a civil rights activist. But he had studied the law, and was a member in good standing of the local and state bar associations. He wanted to believe that everyone should be treated equally in our law courts. He embraced our republic’s belief in the rule of law.
The local Circuit Court judge jolts Finch by asking him to serve as the public defender for Tom Robinson, a 25-year-old black field hand who has been falsely accused of raping a 19-year-old white woman. She is lower income, the daughter of the town drunk.
Finch had hoped his law practice would not have to be involved in this type of case, but he accepts.
That case becomes the famous trial in the Maycomb County Courthouse. The trial, less than a third of Lee’s celebrated novel, is the centerpiece of the Broadway play.
It is a sad story. Tom Robinson is killed. The town drunk also dies. Finch and his family are vilified and almost lose their lives merely because he has accepted this unwanted assignment. Moreover, a gang of townspeople are barely prevented, by Finch and his daughter Scout, from seizing the defendant from the local jail and lynching him on the night before the trial.
Finch is essentially a self-taught lawyer. But he does a pretty good job (though a few legal scholars have argued he could have done better) of making a strong case for Tom Robinson. A jury of 12 white males (the county is about half black and half white), accepts circumstantial evidence, finds Robinson guilty beyond any reasonable doubt, and sentences him to be hanged. He is sent to state prison. Then he tries to escape and is shot and killed by one of the guards.
Lee’s novel is compelling. Finch’s daughter Scout narrates the events taking place in her town over a three- or four-year period. The novel is a lyrical and sometimes poetic coming-of-age story about an innocent, curious tomboy being introduced to the harsh realities of the Jim Crow South.
Finch could have rejected the case and left it to the rookie lawyers who usually got the job. But he felt it was a matter of conscience. He could not go to church and worship God if “he didn’t try to help that man.” The heart of the novel is that, even in losing his case, Atticus Finch teaches us about what equality of the law should mean and the type of country we might yet become.
Finch understood that his client was already doomed by public sentiment in this county court, yet he also believed that “the one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.”
He also believed everyone ought to get a square deal — even though a person might be “any color of the rainbow.” In one of his most quoted lines, Finch remarks: “There is one human institution that makes a pauper the equal of a Rockefeller, the stupid man the equal of an Einstein, the ignorant man the equal of a college president.” That institution, Finch declared, is a court.
He articulated America’s aspirational ideals, yet he was also aware that “people have a way of carrying their resentments right into the jury box.” And that was what happened.
Lee gives us at least a few upbeat takeaways in Mockingbird. First, Finch’s daughter is told by others that the fact that Atticus was selected to serve as Robinson’s public defender means that the judge believes Finch might be the only lawyer around who could serve justice in this case. Another good thing is that Scout and her father were able to use reason to dissuade the local mob from lynching Robinson.
Moreover, Atticus’ defense caused the jury to stay out and deliberate for a few hours before rendering their verdict of guilty. Routinely a black accused of committing a crime against a white person at that time and place would have been found guilty after only a few minutes.
Lee’s largest gift with "Mockingbird" was its value as an instructive American parable: We cannot love America until we first understand and love our neighbors. And, though she did not develop this much, we need to try to reduce economic and racial inequality that breeds resentments and prejudice.
The new Broadway play had to deal with major challenges. First, Lee’s "Mockingbird" gave us a white male attorney as the hero protagonist while portraying African-Americans as voiceless and incapable of acting for themselves. Moreover, the black community in Maycomb, although barely discussed, treats Finch as a savior figure. Sorkin, along with most of us, felt all this was rather dated, even if historically the case. Sorkin’s stage adaptation tries to give a little agency to his black actors. We’ll have to see how this plays out.
Sorkin, who was legally bound not to stray much from the spirit of the original novel, also raises some skepticism about Finch’s unrealistic optimism that there is goodness in everyone, or as some might put it, that “there are good people on both sides.” Does Finch confuse his own idealism with the town’s racist realities when he holds that “in this country our courts are the great levelers, and in our courts all persons are created equal?” Sorkin implies he does.
Finch’s optimism about equality under the law was not the reality of his Alabama county in 1935, and it is still not the reality in some places in the United States today. Sorkin raises useful and timely questions.
Further, our hero, Finch, seems to overlook or rationalize the existence of white supremacist Ku Klux Klan activists and Klan sympathizers. Harper Lee’s second novel, "Go Set a Watchman" (2015), exposes her hometown’s racism and unmasks her father as a committed segregationist and racist. This second book, although written about the same time as "Mockingbird," is set a generation or so later when Finch is in his 70s. He and his courthouse buddies are now fighting the U.S. government over the 1954 Brown decision, trying to get rid of agitating NAACP attorneys, and trying to protect their segregationist traditions. Atticus, in "Watchman," is a leader of the local White Citizen’s Council.
If Finch in "Mockingbird" was too good and decent to be believable, in "Watchman," he is disconcertingly and disappointingly too human. A now older Scout Finch calls her father out as a hypocrite and racist: ”I looked up to you, Atticus, like I never looked up to anybody in my life and never will again.”
"Watchman" is the more politically instructive book about Lee’s county, its politics, and its political culture. Yet, in it, she shrinks if not disowns the once-saintly Atticus. Sorkin’s play treats only the Atticus in Lee’s first novel but, the play and we are understandably haunted by Lee’s later “disrobing” of Maycomb’s marble man.
Atticus Finch lives again in this new play. Americans, while watching it, will inevitably ask themselves how we can better achieve our goals of the rule of law and equal justice under the law.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists. This column is based on a close reading of Lee’s novels, a reading of several reviews of Sorkin’s new play and on several interviews he has given about his adaptation of this classic for the stage.