The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic a second chance at an education and potentially a new career.
The Center's Ready to Rise Program will pay for a short-term, 12-months-or-less certification for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The credentials span a variety of industries including information technology, healthcare, skilled trades, STEM and visual arts to name a few.
The program is available for anyone in El Paso and Teller Counties with the only stipulation being that someone in the applicant's household had to have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. That includes job loss, furlough, pay cuts, needing to pay for high-speed internet to accommodate working from home and being forced resign due to lack of childcare or due to children needing to learn from home. The impact and effect doesn't have to be ongoing, the benefit is applicable to anyone who was impacted for any period of time during the pandemic. People are eligible regardless if they are employed or unemployed.
Ready to Rise was introduced in October and is funded through the Colorado Recovery Plan. Becca Tonn, communications manager for the center, said the center has two years to spend $1.8 million on the program.
According to Tonn, some 400 people have filled out the interest form on the site but only 40 of those have actually applied for the program so far. The center has until the end of 2023 to spend the money but Tonn said that the center wants people to apply this year because the program pays for certifications that can take up to a year.
"We don't have a lot of people through yet. It takes time to get people in the pipeline, but we are certainly trying to promote (IT) because those lead to fabulous jobs for people," she said. "People can get an IT certification and start out making more than somebody else who has a four-year degree. It is a shorter and more direct route to an immediate career and that is one of the reasons we like to promote it."
Tonn said the Ready to Rise program offers around 100 short-term certifications in information technology related fields. That number is key because in a 2020 community report the center released, residents in the Pikes Peak Region filed 80,000 unemployment claims, the vast majority of which came from El Paso County. While food service and retail industries were hit the hardest alongside leisure and hospitality services and even some trades, utilities and transportation industries, those with jobs in information made up just 856 of the claims. That's roughly 1%.
Job security is not the only appealing aspect of the information sector, it's projected to grow with nearly 5,000 news jobs in the industry expected to come to the region from 2020-2030, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Applicants need to fill out an interest page on the center's website which will get them in touch with a navigator who will determine if the person qualifies for the program, Tonn said. From there, Tonn said there is a more in-depth application process.
The center's website also provides a list of providers who can train applicants. People do need to be aware however, that the Ready to Rise program only funds certifications that will be completed in 12 months or less and that some jobs will require more than one certification. The Ready to Rise program will only pay for one certification per applicant.
As a whole, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center assisted more than 13,000 people and nearly 2,500 businesses in 2020. They assisted more than 29,700 people and nearly 3,000 businesses in 2021.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center assists employed, unemployed and underemployed residents of El Paso and Teller Counties find work by putting their career profiles, including skillsets and certifications in a database that vetted businesses around the region can peruse and interact with. The center also host recruitment events.