The 25-year-old victim of a road rage incident “flew up into the air and out of his shoes” when he was hit by a Lexus on Sunday in south Colorado Springs, court documents say.
The Lexus driver, Alan Du, 45, was competing with Robert John Arthur Ray Mullikin to merge onto Interstate 25 about 5 p.m. Sunday, an arrest affidavit says. Mullikin merged onto the highway first and lost sight of Du’s white Lexus SUV.
The affidavit gave the following account:
Du caught up and began driving aggressively close, prompting Mullikin’s girlfriend, Jessica Rae Heimann, 25, to film Du on her phone from the passenger seat.
She told police Du tailgated them, then moved to the adjacent lane, bumped into Mullikin’s car and used his middle finger to flip them off.
Mullikin pulled onto the emergency shoulder near the off-ramp to South Nevada Avenue. The Lexus followed.
Mullikin stopped and got out, apparently to speak with Du. He stood close to the right lane, but the Lexus did not slow.
Du hit Mullikin without braking, multiple witnesses said. Mullikin’s injuries initially were described as life-threatening, but he now is expected to survive. Du’s car later was found with a broken headlight and dented roof.
Heimann helped police identify the vehicle. She pointed to marks on the car left from the crash.
Du was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, a felony, and was released on $25,000 bond.
He is expected to appear in court Aug. 7. Du has been found guilty of speeding in Colorado multiple times over the past 15 years, court records show.