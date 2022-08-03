The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office completed requested discretionary recounts in four Republican primary election races Wednesday afternoon, and the June 28 outcome remains the same, officials said.

Unsuccessful GOP candidates Peter Lupia, Dr. Rae Ann Weber, Lynda Zamora Wilson and Tina Peters received recounts in their respective races for El Paso County clerk and recorder, county coroner, state Senate District 9 in Monument and Colorado secretary of state.

The recount, which began Saturday, did not alter the outcome of any of the races, officials said. While there were minimal vote changes during the recount, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman's office attributed them to "the extra level of scrutiny and review relating to undervotes," as state law requires.

The change in votes "is not attributed to the operation of the election equipment," a release from Broerman's office states.

In the recount, Lupia won an additional three votes while his opponent, Steve Schleiker, who won the Republican nomination in the primary, earned two additional votes. The recount results show Lupia lost the race by more than 28 percentage points.

Weber in the recount garnered five additional votes while her opponent, incumbent Leon Kelly, did not earn any additional votes in the primary race for county coroner. The change was not enough, and Weber lost by more than 31 percentage points, according to recount results.

Zamora Wilson did not earn any additional votes in the recount for Senate District 9, while her opponent, Sen. Paul Lundeen, earned one additional vote. Zamora Wilson lost by more than 32 percentage points.

In El Paso County's recount of the Republican secretary of state primary, Tina Peters garnered an additional vote. Her opponent Mike O'Donnell, who also lost the GOP bid for secretary of state with the fewest number of votes of all three candidates, earned two additional votes in the county's recount. Pam Anderson, who won the June 28 GOP primary in the race, also garnered two additional votes in the recount.

Peters lost to Anderson by more than 10 percentage points in El Paso County's primary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.