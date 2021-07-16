The outlook for some westbound lanes on Garden of the God Road reopening brightened on Friday after crews made substantial progress in repairs and renovations to the roadway.
Construction crews began repaving westbound lanes of the major Colorado Springs street after a burst pipe Tuesday forced Colorado Springs Utilities to tear up a section of the pavement to make repairs.
“We’ve made a lot of progress since yesterday,” Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Kemp said Friday.
At least two westbound lanes could reopened over the weekend, according to Kemp.
Tuesday's water main break leaked water over Garden of the Gods Road, causing a section of the road to be closed between North Chestnut Street and Rusina Road.
Around 50 feet of the water main has been replaced, Kemp said, which included a slight expansion of the project to the east after crews determined an eight-foot section also needed to be replaced over structural integrity concerns.
“That’s about as much as I think we need to do right now,” Kemp said.
It isn’t clear, however, when eastbound lanes on the road will be reopened, which Kemp attributed to a national lack of materials crews would need to begin repaving the road.
“We’ve been fortunate so far to get supply, we’ve even had local contractors reach out to us to help us with that, but we don’t know what to anticipate moving forward,” Kemp said. “A conservative estimate for reopening both lanes of traffic would be mid-week next week.”
In the meantime, Kemp asked drivers in the area to remain patient, and to abide by detours and signage posted by the city and by Colorado Springs Utilities for everyone’s safety.