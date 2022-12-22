Delivery of today's Gazette print edition is significantly delayed due to extreme weather and sub-zero temperatures. Carriers (independent contractors) and Gazette staff are facing harsh conditions that can impact their vehicles as well as themselves.
As a result, we are allowing delivery today to occur ALL DAY. The carriers and distribution staff will make every attempt to complete deliveries at some point today – but please note that many areas may not receive their papers. IF that occurs, delivery of the Thursday AND Friday editions will occur Friday.
Remember, every Gazette subscriber also has full digital access — to include the full e-edition of every day's newspaper. The e-edition is an exact replica of the print version and has bonus pages of content. You can quickly access the e-edition at https://daily.gazette.com/
The safety of our delivery team members is paramount and ultimately will determine whether your area will receive delivery today. It's also possible that high winds could displace your newspaper if/when it is delivered.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.