The second snowstorm of the week has hit El Paso County and eastern Colorado roads, Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.

The storm, which is moving from north to south, could deliver 1 to 2 inches to Monument and Woodland Park and a dusting to Colorado Springs.

City snowplows were out by 9:30 a.m., Operations Manager for the city Jack Ladley said in an email.

Already, the storm has prompted Douglas County to go on accident alert.

UPDATE 10:39 a.m.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Limon and Agate due to multiple crashes, including a jack-knifed semitruck blocking both lanes.

No estimated time of reopening.

