The second snowstorm of the week has hit El Paso County and eastern Colorado roads, Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.
The storm, which is moving from north to south, could deliver 1 to 2 inches to Monument and Woodland Park and a dusting to Colorado Springs.
Snow is falling in Monument and north on I-25. This image from CDOT was taken at 9:10 AM north of Monument and just south of CO-404 County Line Road. Visit https://t.co/QJCAoKhTqP for the latest road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0eOh4xXhNW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 24, 2019
City snowplows were out by 9:30 a.m., Operations Manager for the city Jack Ladley said in an email.
Already, the storm has prompted Douglas County to go on accident alert.
UPDATE 10:39 a.m.
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Limon and Agate due to multiple crashes, including a jack-knifed semitruck blocking both lanes.
No estimated time of reopening.