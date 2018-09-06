8:47 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Austin Bluff Parkway and Braddock. Unknown blockages.
Two crashes have been reported on Sahwatch and Cimarron streets.
--
8:30 a.m.
The crash on Fillmore and Templeton Gap has been removed.
--
7:46 a.m.
A crash is blocking the intersection of Space Village Avenue and Command View.
--
7:42 a.m.
Two lanes of eastbound Garden of the Gods Road between Northpark and Interstate 25 are closed due to water main repair work on Sinton Road.
The left two lanes of eastbound Fillmore Street and the through and left turn lane from Templeton Gap onto Fillmore are blocked due to a crash.