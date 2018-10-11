12:44 p.m.

The right lane of northbound I-25 is blocked at mile marker 134 because of a vehicle fire. 

12:23 p.m.

Smoke from a vehicle fire is spewing across traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 25 south of South Academy Boulevard, mile marker 134.

7:07 a.m.

The crash on I-25 and Colorado 105 has been removed.

7:04 a.m.

Multiple vehicles are blocking Interstate 25 at Colorado 105 in Monument. Unknown blockages.

The right lane of eastbound Old Ranch at Powers is blocked by a crash.

6:52 a.m.

A car slid off the roadway at Powers and Union boulevards.

Colorado Springs Police Department is warning driver of fog and icy bridges Thursday morning.

