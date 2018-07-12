traffic 071218
Backups at I-25 at the Fountain Exit just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.
6:15 p.m.

The right lane on northbound Powers and both lanes of westbound Fountain east of Powers are blocked due to crash at Fountain

--

1:01 p.m.

Traffic signals are not operational at Uintah El Paso streets. Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

--

12:54 p.m.

A crash was reported along Pikes Peak Avenue and University Drive. The blockage is unknown.

--

12:36 p.m.

A crash is blocking an unknown area along Kiowa Street and Cascade Avenue.

--

12:23 p.m.

The crash at Academy and Fountain Boulevards has been removed from traffic.

--

12:22 p.m

A truck hit signal wires near eastbound Garden of the Gods and Forge roads, blocking the right lane of eastbound Garden of the Gods Road.

--

11:44 a.m.

A crash at southbound Academy Boulevard, south of Fountain Boulevard, is blocking the right lane.

--

11:40 a.m.

Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash at Airport Road and University Drive. 

--

9:28 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol is responding to a crash near the Ray Nixon Power Plant along northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 125.

--

9:08 a.m.

The disabled vehicle at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard was removed from traffic.

--

9:03 a.m.

A crash at San Miguel Drive and Cascade Avenue is blocking traffic.

--

9:01 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Bordeaux and Lexington drives.

--

7:31 a.m.

A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 129.5 in Fountain has been moved to the shoulder, but slow traffic should be expected.

--

6:42 a.m.

A disabled vehicle is blocking the ramp lane at westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway and southbound Union Boulevard.

