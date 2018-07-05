Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Thursday.

1:56 p.m.

A crash on northbound Tejon Street is blocking the right lane of the street. Emergency vehicles are blocking the eastbound ramp at Interstate 25.

12:51 p.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash near Apache Tear Drive and Bareback Drive. The blockage is unknown.

12:12 p.m.

A crash was reported along westbound Dublin Boulevard, east of Powers Boulevard. The crash is not blocking traffic.

11:57 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Stewart Place and Fountain Boulevard.

11:56 a.m.

A crash was reported along eastbound Northgate Road, east of Interstate 25. Traffic is not blocked.

10:33 a.m.

A crash along northbound Murray Boulevard south of Airport Road is blocking traffic, Colorado Springs police reported.

7:08 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a vehicle crashed into a fence near Chelton Road and Circle North.

7:06 a.m.

The truck versus cow collision along Interstate 25 has been removed traffic. 

6:45 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol reported a truck and cow collided along southbound Interstate 25. A tow truck is on scene to remove the truck. The crash is blocking the exit lane.

