Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Thursday.
1:56 p.m.
A crash on northbound Tejon Street is blocking the right lane of the street. Emergency vehicles are blocking the eastbound ramp at Interstate 25.
12:51 p.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash near Apache Tear Drive and Bareback Drive. The blockage is unknown.
12:12 p.m.
A crash was reported along westbound Dublin Boulevard, east of Powers Boulevard. The crash is not blocking traffic.
11:57 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Stewart Place and Fountain Boulevard.
11:56 a.m.
A crash was reported along eastbound Northgate Road, east of Interstate 25. Traffic is not blocked.
10:33 a.m.
A crash along northbound Murray Boulevard south of Airport Road is blocking traffic, Colorado Springs police reported.
7:08 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a vehicle crashed into a fence near Chelton Road and Circle North.
7:06 a.m.
The truck versus cow collision along Interstate 25 has been removed traffic.
6:45 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol reported a truck and cow collided along southbound Interstate 25. A tow truck is on scene to remove the truck. The crash is blocking the exit lane.