8:56 a.m.

The traffic light at Fountain and Powers boulevards is flashing. Treat the intersection like a four-way stop sign.

--

7:42 a.m.

A crash on North Carefree Circle west of Academy Boulevard is blocking traffic.

--

7:37 a.m.

The crash on Powers and Carefree Circle has been removed from traffic.

--

7:32 a.m.

A car that hit a light pole has shut down the left lane of southbound Powers Boulevard and the left turn lane of northbound Powers at Carefree Circle. Traffic is building on Carefree Circle.

A crash has been reported at Dublin Boulevard and Peterson. Unknown blockages.

