The first flakes of a snow storm are starting to fall in northern El Paso County and stick to Interstate 25, Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.
The storm, which is moving from north to south, could deliver 1 to 2 inches to Monument and Woodland Park and a dusting to Colorado Springs.
Snow is falling in Monument and north on I-25. This image from CDOT was taken at 9:10 AM north of Monument and just south of CO-404 County Line Road. Visit https://t.co/QJCAoKhTqP for the latest road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0eOh4xXhNW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 24, 2019
Already, the storm has prompted Douglas County to go on accident alert.