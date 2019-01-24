cdot cam
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera in Monument at 9 a.m. Photo courtesy of CDOT.
The first flakes of a snow storm are starting to fall in northern El Paso County and stick to Interstate 25, Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.

The storm, which is moving from north to south, could deliver 1 to 2 inches to Monument and Woodland Park and a dusting to Colorado Springs.

Already, the storm has prompted Douglas County to go on accident alert.

