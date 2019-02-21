Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:51 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of westbound Hancock east of Academy Boulevard.
--
8:39 a.m.
Southbound I-25 near Monument will be intermittently closed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for emergency repairs and lane striping.
--
8:18 a.m.
Traffic is at a crawl on north and southbound I-25 at the North Gate entrance to the Air Force Academy as attendees of the National Character and Leadership Symposium Thursday and Friday.
Wolf Creek Pass is open following avalanche mitigation.
--
7:37 a.m.
The crash on I-25 at the MLK bypass has been removed.
--
6:38 a.m.
The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 25 to the MLK Bypass exit is blocked by a crash. Use caution.
U.S. 160 between the Wolf Creek Ski Area parking lot and County Road 648 is closed in both directions from avalanche control. No estimated reopen time.