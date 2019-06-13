8:54 a.m.
The crash at Garden of the Gods Road and Chestnut Street has been removed.
8:34 a.m.
The right westbound lane on Garden of the Gods Road and northbound lane on Chestnut Street are blocked after a car crash. Expect delays.
8:28 a.m.
A vehicle has crashed into a fence at Dublin Boulevard and Tuckerman Drive. Police have not yet said if there is a lane blockage.
8:15 a.m.
The accident on Uintah Street has been cleared. All lanes of traffic are open.
7:52 a.m.
Heavy traffic on I-25 northbound between Exits 161 and 163 (County Line Road.) Transportation officials say road work is causing the traffic, and to use caution.
7:50 a.m.
Road work is causing heavy traffic between Exits 159 and 161 on I-25, near Monument.
7:35 a.m.
There has been a crash at Uintah Street and Custer Avenue. Police are reporting that the eastbound lane of Uintah Street is blocked.
7:28 a.m.
The I-25 Exit 167 (Greenland) crash has been cleared. All lanes are now open.
6:27 a.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 is blocked between Exit 167 (Greenland) and mile marker 170. Expect delays.
6:15 a.m.
Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted early Thursday morning that eastbound traffic on Galley Road should expect delays.
They are reporting that they will be doing a water main repair for most of the day between North Circle Drive and TiJuana Street. They are asking residents to use alternative route and to be conscious of speeds in the work zone.