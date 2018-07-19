Roundup of road closures and traffic conditions in Colorado Springs Thursday.

6:10 p.m. 

A crash on southbound Academy and Union has been removed.

--

5:45 p.m.

A crash was reported on Circle and Janitell. Lane blockage is unknown. 

--

10:57 a.m

A crash is blocking traffic at Briargate Boulevard and Chapel Hills Drive.

--

10:56 a.m.

A crash along northbound 26th Street at Colorado Avenue is blocking traffic.

--

10:55 a.m.

A crash was reported in the bike lane along southbound 8th Street south of Garner Street.

--

10:27 a.m.

The crash at Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard has been removed.

--

10:22 a.m.

A crash at Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road s blocking traffic.

--

10:16 a.m.

The crash at Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard has been removed from the right lanes into the merge lane.

--

9:51 a.m.

Traffic is blocked at Union Boulevard and Caramillo Street due to a crash.

--

9:37 a.m.

A vehicle and pedestrian crash was reported along eastbound Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard. The crash is blocking the right lanes of eastbound Platte Avenue and northbound Murray Boulevard.

--

9:31 a.m.

Colorado Springs police reported a crash at North Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard. It is not known what lanes are blocked.

