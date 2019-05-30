Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
2 p.m.
Expect delays along Interstate 25 and areas near the airport in southeast Colorado Springs as President Trump's motorcade makes its way back to Peterson Air Force after the Air Force Academy graduation. I-25 near the academy north of Colorado Springs also will be congested after the graduation.
11:16 a.m.
Interstate 25 from Interquest south is open.
The President's motorcade just came through! I-25 near Interquest is back open now.
10:59 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of Tejon Street south of I-25.
A crash was reported on eastbound Verde east of Circle. Unknown blockages.
10:49 a.m.
Northbound I-25 under Colorado 85 on the south side of Colorado Springs is open to traffic.
10:25 a.m.
A crash at northbound Union Boulevard south of the MLK Bypass is blocking traffic.
10:15 a.m.
Interstate 25 is closed as the Presidential Motorcade rolls out of Peterson Air Force base.
I-25 is EMPTY. President Trump has left Peterson, and is making his way toward AFA.
9:28 a.m.
The crash on Southgate and South Nevada has been moved from traffic.
9:21 a.m.
Colorado Springs Police is on accident alert as traffic continues to build ahead of the graduation ceremony.
A crash on Southgate and Nevada Avenue is blocking a lane of eastbound Southgate.