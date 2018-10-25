Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:12 a.m.

A crash on South Union Boulevard and South Parkside Drive is blocking traffic.

--

7:09 a.m.

Las Vegas Street at Nevada Avenue is open after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

--

7:05 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit by a car on southbound South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. The through lanes of Las Vegas are blocked.

--

6:54 a.m.

A crash has been reported on westbound Woodmen Road east of Tutt Boulevard.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments