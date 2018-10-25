Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:12 a.m.
A crash on South Union Boulevard and South Parkside Drive is blocking traffic.
--
7:09 a.m.
Las Vegas Street at Nevada Avenue is open after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
--
7:05 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit by a car on southbound South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. The through lanes of Las Vegas are blocked.
--
6:54 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Woodmen Road east of Tutt Boulevard.