Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

9:56 a.m.

A person is trapped after crash in the 6200 block of East Platte Avenue just west of Peterson Boulevard, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.

--

7:50 a.m.

The crash on Academy and Flintridge has been removed.

A crash has been reported on westbound Uintah Street west of Corona.

--

7:19 a.m.

The left lane of southbound Academy Boulevard north of Flintridge Road.

--

6:45 a.m.

Water main repair work closed Motor City Drive at 8th Street. Detour to Automotive Way or Brookside Street.

A crash at Stout Road and Voyager Drive is blocking traffic.

