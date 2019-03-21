Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:56 a.m.
A person is trapped after crash in the 6200 block of East Platte Avenue just west of Peterson Boulevard, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.
--
7:50 a.m.
The crash on Academy and Flintridge has been removed.
A crash has been reported on westbound Uintah Street west of Corona.
--
7:19 a.m.
The left lane of southbound Academy Boulevard north of Flintridge Road.
--
6:45 a.m.
Water main repair work closed Motor City Drive at 8th Street. Detour to Automotive Way or Brookside Street.
A crash at Stout Road and Voyager Drive is blocking traffic.