Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:16 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left lane of southbound I-25 between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road.

--

6:25 a.m.

A crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Monument/CO 105 is causing stop and go traffic to Baptist Road.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday as crews work on the project to widen the I-25 "Gap," an El Paso County tweet says. The lanes will be closed between Monument Hill and Colorado 105, the tweet says. Traffic will be detoured through the weigh stations.

--

6:11 a.m.

North Academy Boulevard at Village Road South is still closed due to a water main break Wednesday. Traffic is being diverted onto the left northbound lane of North Academy. North Academy is down to one lane from Radiant Drive.

